Home / National / Mexican president gets little backlash for migrant crackdown

Mexican president gets little backlash for migrant crackdown

By: Associated Press July 8, 2019

Mexican police, soldiers and National Guard are raiding hotels, buses and trains to round up migrants, creating scenes of weeping Central American mothers piled into police vans along with their children and overflowing detention centers with deplorable conditions. Such scenes have caused an outcry in the United States, but in Mexico there has been little backlash ...

