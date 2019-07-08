Quantcast
Putting “Play Gloria” on pause? Bar claims IP rights to use of St. Louis Blues’ unofficial anthem

By: Nicholas Phillips July 8, 2019

In April, the St. Louis startup Arch Apparel hit retail pay dirt with a new T-shirt. It bore the words “Play Gloria” — a reference to the late singer Laura Branigan’s 1982 pop hit that, improbably, became the St. Louis Blues hockey team’s unofficial anthem during its 2019 Stanley Cup-winning season. Sales exploded. “It was on ...

