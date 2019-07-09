Quantcast
Criminal Law: Assault-Discussion of Uncharged Statute-Jury Instructions

Criminal Law: Assault-Discussion of Uncharged Statute-Jury Instructions

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Defendant appealed his conviction for third-degree assault, arguing that the trial court improperly allowed the prosecutor, during closing argument, to read a statute addressing the offense of resisting arrest and to read appellate cases discussing the physical force required to resist arrest, because it supplanted the trial court’s jury instructions. Allowing the prosecution to advise the ...

