Criminal Law: Credit for Time Served-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Failure to Exhaust Administrative Remedies

Criminal Law: Credit for Time Served-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Failure to Exhaust Administrative Remedies

July 9, 2019

Petitioner petitioned for declaratory judgment, claiming he was entitled to six years of additional jail credits towards his sentences. The trial court dismissed the petition for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, concurring the department that petitioner had failed to exhaust his administrative remedies. Where the failure to exhaust administrative remedies merely deprived a court of authority ...

