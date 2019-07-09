Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Criminal Law: Delayed Disclosures-Witness Testimony

Criminal Law: Delayed Disclosures-Witness Testimony

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Where a defendant, who was convicted of furnishing pornographic materials to a minor and first-degree statutory sodomy, challenged the testimony of two witnesses regarding delayed disclosures of sexual abuse, the trial court did not err in allowing the testimony because the witnesses were qualified and their testimony about the disclosures was general, relevant and reliable, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo