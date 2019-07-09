Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Timeliness-Failure to Appoint Counsel

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Timeliness-Failure to Appoint Counsel

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Defendant filed a pro se motion for post-conviction relief, which included an in forma pauperis affidavit claiming indigence due to incarceration. Defendant requested appointment of counsel, but none was appointed. The trial court denied the motion as untimely. Where the appointment of counsel was necessary for a pro se movant to prove the timeliness of his ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo