Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Domestic Relations: Maintenance-Equalization Payment-Attorney’s Fees

Domestic Relations: Maintenance-Equalization Payment-Attorney’s Fees

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Where a husband involved in a dissolution challenged an award of $800 in monthly maintenance,  the trial court did not err in calculating the wife’s income or in considering her post-dissolution increase in expenses, and the court also did not err in failing to include written findings regarding the statutory factors because the husband did ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo