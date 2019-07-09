Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Probate: Guardianship-Fitness-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Probate: Guardianship-Fitness-Sufficiency Of Evidence

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Where a father challenged a probate court order appointing his child’s grandmother as the guardian for the child, the trial court did not err in finding that there was sufficient evidence to show that he was unwilling, unable or unfit to care for the child, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. In the Estate of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo