Real Property: Quiet Title-Slander of Title-Statute of Limitations

Real Property: Quiet Title-Slander of Title-Statute of Limitations

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Where a mortgage company challenged a judgment quieting title to a homeowner, arguing that her quiet title and slander of title claims were barred by the applicable statutes of limitation, the resolution of the timely declaratory-relief claims controlled the resolution of the quiet title action, and the action for slander of title alleged a continuing ...

