Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Torts: Sexual Assault by Fellow Student-Title IX-Deliberate Indifference

Torts: Sexual Assault by Fellow Student-Title IX-Deliberate Indifference

By: Staff Report July 9, 2019

Plaintiff alleged that she was sexually assaulted twice by a fellow student. Plaintiff reported both incidents to school administrators. Dissatisfied with the school’s response, plaintiff filed the present Title IX action alleging deliberate indifference. The district court granted summary judgment to the school. Where the school’s response to plaintiff’s first complaint did not rise to the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo