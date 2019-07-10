Quantcast
$6.9 million judgment narrowly avoids insurer-intervention law

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 10, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that an insurance company couldn’t intervene in a case that led to a $6.9 million judgment rendered against a nightclub it insured. The ruling marks the Supreme Court’s first, limited look at a 2017 law that changed how parties can enter into agreements under section 537.065 of the Revised Statutes ...

