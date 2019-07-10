Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Hometown of first on moon ready to launch 50th celebration

Hometown of first on moon ready to launch 50th celebration

By: Associated Press July 10, 2019

A small Ohio city is shooting for the moon in celebrating its native son's history-making walk 50 years ago this month. The hometown of Neil Armstrong has expanded its usual weekend "summer moon festival" to 10 days of Apollo 11 commemorations . Tens of thousands of visitors — the biggest crowds here since Armstrong's post-mission homecoming ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo