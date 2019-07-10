Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man injured in dog fight settles with owners

Man injured in dog fight settles with owners

By: David Baugher July 10, 2019

A man injured while attempting to break up a fight between two dogs secured a $30,000 settlement. “He tried to separate the two dogs unsuccessfully,” said Scott Kehlenbrink of Reinoehl Kehlenbrink. “In the process of that, we believe that he was bit by the larger dog.” Kehlenbrink represented plaintiff Larry Belman, who was walking a relative’s dog ...

