Civil Practice: Attorney's Fees-Quiet Title Action-North Dakota Law

By: Staff Report July 12, 2019

  Where an oil-field construction company argued that it was entitled to attorney’s fees in a dispute with a former manager, the denial of the motion is affirmed because North Dakota law did not permit the recovery of such fees in a quiet title action. Judgment is affirmed. Oil & Gas Transfer LLC v. Karr (MLW No. 73531/Case ...

