Criminal Law: Sentencing-ACCA-Iowa Convictions

Criminal Law: Sentencing-ACCA-Iowa Convictions

By: Staff Report July 12, 2019

Where defendants in consolidated cases argued that the district court erred in determining that their prior convictions under an Iowa statute warranted a drug-offense enhancement under the Armed Career Criminal Act, the judgments are affirmed because the convictions qualified as predicate offenses, and the Iowa law of aiding and abetting was substantially equivalent to the ...

