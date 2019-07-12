Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Roman Wuller to chair Thompson Coburn

Roman Wuller to chair Thompson Coburn

By: Jessica Shumaker July 12, 2019

Long-serving Thompson Coburn Chair Tom Minogue will step down from the role in July 2020, the firm announced Friday. The firm, which ranked as the sixth-largest law firm in the state in Missouri Lawyers Media’s MOney 2019 publication, said Minogue plans to step down and continue on as a partner for the firm. The firm announced that ...

