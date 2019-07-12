Quantcast
Supreme Court denies ACLU application for abortion-referendum petition

Supreme Court denies ACLU application for abortion-referendum petition

By: Jessica Shumaker July 12, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court will not consider the ACLU of Missouri’s arguments that the state of Missouri should expedite the referendum process to enable it to start collecting signatures earlier as part of its efforts to undo new abortion regulations. The decision Friday bookends a week of activity in the state appellate courts involving the case ...

