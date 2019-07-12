Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Widow loses award despite two verdicts in her favor

Widow loses award despite two verdicts in her favor

By: Nicholas Phillips July 12, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has ruled an insurance company does not have to pay a $870,625 jury award to the widow of a man who died after treatment by an ear, nose and throat physician. The physician, Wallace Berkowitz, had previously been insured by Keystone Mutual Insurance Company. Keystone is not required to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo