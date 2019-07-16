Quantcast
Home / Local / Investigation involving St. Louis prosecutor Kimberly Gardner is ongoing

Investigation involving St. Louis prosecutor Kimberly Gardner is ongoing

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press July 16, 2019

The special prosecutor overseeing the investigation of how St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner prosecuted last year's criminal case against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens confirmed Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing, even though the grand jury has disbanded. Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody took the unusual step of putting out a statement clarifying that the ...

