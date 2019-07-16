Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance

Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance

By: Associated Press July 16, 2019

Two immigration officers had been parked outside a home well before dawn when their target — a Mexican man convicted of driving under the influence in 2015 — appeared to emerge as the sun illuminated a gray sky. "I'm going to do a vehicle stop," an officer radioed. "I'm right behind you," said another, lights flashing ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo