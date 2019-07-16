Quantcast
US retail sales rise 0.4 percent in June in sign of consumer health

By: Associated Press July 16, 2019

U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, providing crucial support to the economy at a time when other drivers of growth have faded. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that retail sales rose 0.4 percent in June, the fourth straight increase. Sales at online retailers, grocery stores, home and garden stores, and at restaurants ...

