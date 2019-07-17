Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

By: Associated Press July 17, 2019

The Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison, a humbling end for a drug lord notorious for his ability to kill, bribe or tunnel his way out of trouble. A federal judge in Brooklyn handed down the sentence Wednesday, five months after Guzman's conviction in an ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo