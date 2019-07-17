Quantcast
Second special prosecutor appointed over Greitens case

Second special prosecutor appointed over Greitens case

By: Associated Press July 17, 2019

Last year's criminal case involving Missouri's former governor is under the scrutiny of a second special prosecutor, this time to investigate allegations from St. Louis' prosecutor. Presiding St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Tuesday appointed retired Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Michael Bradley to investigate allegations against Eric Greitens' attorneys from St. Louis Circuit Attorney ...

