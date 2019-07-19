Quantcast
Home / Local / Arkansas jury sides with injured acid reflux patient

Arkansas jury sides with injured acid reflux patient

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly July 19, 2019

An acid reflux patient whose esophagus was torn during surgery won a $1.71 million verdict against the surgeon and an Arkansas physicians’ practice. James Gary Cooper sued Dr. Jeffrey D. Kellar and Ozark Surgical Associates in 2017 for medical malpractice following a laparoscopic Nissen Fundoplication, a routine surgical procedure to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease and hiatal ...

