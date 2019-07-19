Quantcast
Gov. Mike Parson signs venue bill into law

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com July 19, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson on July 10 signed several bills passed earlier this year that alter Missouri’s tort laws, including one that overhauls the state’s joinder and venue provisions. Proponents of the venue bill, SB 7, say it is intended to halt a series of mass tort cases filed in St. Louis Circuit Court against out-of-state corporations. ...

