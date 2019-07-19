Quantcast
Diversity & Inclusion 2019

Missouri Lawyers Media honors 19 for diversity work

By: Staff Report July 19, 2019

For the second time, Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 19 attorneys and firms from around the state with its Diversity & Inclusion Awards for their work to support and advance those initiatives. Launched in 2018, the Diversity & Inclusion Awards recognize attorneys, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all ...

