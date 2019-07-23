Quantcast
Home / National / AutoNation replaces new CEO with a new CEO

By: Associated Press July 23, 2019

Four months after the country's largest auto dealership chain named a new chief executive to replace its longtime CEO, it's making another change at the top. Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Miller is the new CEO at AutoNation, replacing Carl Liebert, who came to the company from the USAA financial services firm in March. Executive Chairman and former ...

