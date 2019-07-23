Quantcast
Bernie Sanders thinks media is unfair, so he created his own

Bernie Sanders thinks media is unfair, so he created his own

By: Associated Press July 23, 2019

When Bernie Sanders wanted to preview a speech about his signature health care plan, "Medicare for All," he did not opt for a traditional interview. Instead, he made an appearance on "The 99," his Democratic presidential campaign's in-house livestreamed show, a controlled, decidedly on-message pro-Sanders program that streams on a variety of services including Twitch, a ...

