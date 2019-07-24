Quantcast
Home / National / FTC fines Facebook $5B, adds limited oversight on privacy

FTC fines Facebook $5B, adds limited oversight on privacy

By: Associated Press July 24, 2019

Federal regulators have fined Facebook $5 billion for privacy violations and are instituting new oversight and restrictions on its business. But they are only holding CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally responsible in a limited fashion. The fine is the largest the Federal Trade Commission has levied on a tech company, though it won't make much of a dent for ...

