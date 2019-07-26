Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals court denies qualified immunity in Kansas City flash-bang case

Appeals court denies qualified immunity in Kansas City flash-bang case

By: Jessica Shumaker July 26, 2019

Kansas City Police Department tactical officers used excessive force in 2010 when they set off a flash-bang grenade while executing a search warrant for a murder victim’s cell phone — even though they knew their suspect was in custody — according to a federal appeals court. On July 25, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo