US economy slowed to 2.1 percent growth rate in second quarter

US economy slowed to 2.1 percent growth rate in second quarter

By: Associated Press July 26, 2019

The U.S. economy slowed sharply in the April-June quarter even as consumers stepped up their spending. The gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate last quarter, down from a 3.1 percent gain in the first quarter, the Commerce Department estimated Friday. But consumer spending, which drives ...

