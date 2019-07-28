Criminal Law: Sentencing-Release

Quantcast
By: Staff Report July 28, 2019

Where a defendant challenged the denial of his motion to correct or set aside his sentence, the defendant was released from prison while the appeal was pending, so the appeal is moot. Appeal is dismissed. Owen v. U.S. (MLW No. 73601/Case No. 17-3487 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Colloton, J.) Appealed from U.S. ...

