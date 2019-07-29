Letter from the Publisher

Tenzing Norgay got a medal, but Edmund Hillary was knighted.

I’m sure Sir Hillary was appreciative of the assist. But sometimes, the people who do some of the heavy lifting get lost in the excitement of success, even when the well-meaning headliners try to include them.

So Missouri Lawyers Media, for the fourth year, is honored and delighted to facilitate a public recognition that moves a whole bunch of unsung heroes into the “sung” category.

At MLM, we think we do a terrific job at consistently recognizing top attorneys across this state each year through our many awards programs. Those well-deserved honorees don’t seek the spotlight. They’re nominated by others who know them to be leading forces in their firms and the Missouri legal community. They have positive influence, and they’re often at the forefront of change.

And each of them, I bet, would give credit for their success to those around them — those who support the mission as the mountain is climbed.

This recognition program, as it was intended at its introduction four years ago, recognizes the employees attorneys rely on, day in and day out, to consistently help in the climb. The ones who rise to the occasion repeatedly despite a level of anonymity.

You will find their stories on these pages. They are a testament to all of the Unsung Heroes who work for the cause, not the recognition. They are found in every law firm, behind every outstanding attorney with support and focus.

Peers and cohorts nominated each of the exceptional people we celebrate today.

Please join me in converting each from unsung status to regular hero.

They are now, officially and forever, sung.