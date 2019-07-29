Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Managing risks in of-counsel relationships

Managing risks in of-counsel relationships

By: Whittney Dunn July 29, 2019

Whether or not entering into an of-counsel relationship is right for you or your firm should be analyzed on a situation-by-situation basis to ensure the relationship is properly defined and the relevant risk-management considerations have been addressed by the firm and attorney’s office procedures. For additional information regarding what is and what is not a ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo