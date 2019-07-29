Unsung Legal Heroes 2019: Accounting

Brown & Crouppen

Chief Financial Officer

Bruce Eikmann joined Brown & Crouppen in 2006 with a long history as an accountant but no prior experience at a law office. Despite that, he quickly mastered the special accounting requirements that come with the Rules of Professional Conduct.

During his 13 years with Brown & Crouppen, the firm has rapidly expanded from a local personal injury firm to a national practice. Eikmann, currently the chief financial officer, imposed financial discipline on the firm to ensure it had the cash reserves to fund that expansion. A nominator calls him “the unchallenged voice of economic authority” at the firm.

“There is a tendency for lawyers to credit themselves for law firm success, and in large part such credit is due,” a nominator wrote. “But Bruce Eikmann’s indispensable guidance as chief financial officer since 2015 has managed the growing wealth of the firm so that competitive salaries and benefits can be provided to the attorneys and staff which sustain the professional continuity necessary for the firm’s continued success.”

Eikmann is a lifelong St. Louis resident and a married father of three. He earned his degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1988 and subsequently passed the CPA exam on his first sitting.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

The opportunity and challenge of working at a well-known firm came at a time when I was seeking a better work/life balance.

What is the best part of your job?

Seeing the growth and progression of the organization over my 13-plus years.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t forget the details.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I’m a huge fan of “Game of Thrones” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

– Scott Lauck