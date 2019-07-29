Unsung Legal Heroes 2019: Firm Administration

Director of Firm Administration, Mickes O’Toole

When Carol Houska was deciding on a career path, her sister-in-law mentioned paralegal studies. She was unfamiliar with the profession, but the more she looked into it the more she felt pulled to the law.

After earning a degree in paralegal studies and business management, Houska worked for other law firms before joining Thomas A. Mickes in 1998. She is now director of administration with the Mickes O’Toole law firm.

One of her nominators writes that Houska “values the employees that surround her and will go up to bat for them whenever it is needed. Her uplifting personality helps maintain good vibes around the office, and she is a joy to be around.”

Houska has been a member of the St. Louis Paralegal Association and is an active member of the Association of Legal Administrators.

What is the best part of your job?

I am privileged to work daily with the most talented attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants and administrative staff. Our firm is unique in that there is a team atmosphere where everyone works together to achieve success for our firm and our clients.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

I learned through [my parents’] example to be a hard-working, dedicated and loyal employee and to keep moving forward and giving 100 percent, no matter what trials may come your way. Most important, they taught me the importance of respecting every employee equally, as every position is a cog in the wheel of success — both professionally and personally.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I am probably sillier than most of my professional colleagues would know. I love laughing and enjoying life! I was also an MVP softball player way back in the day.

What are your favorite things to do away from work?

Spending time with my sons Jimmy, Nick and my daughter-in-law, Adina, and most recently, the love of my life — my beautiful granddaughter, Aubree Jane. I love being with all of my family and friends. I enjoy the outdoors, walking, hiking and spending time with my dog, Ellie.

– Scott Lauck