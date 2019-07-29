Unsung Legal Heroes 2019: Information Technology

Head of IT, Seigfreid Bingham

Michelle Bryant, head of the IT department at Seigfreid Bingham in Kansas City, has been referred to by a coworker as “a magician with all things technical” — someone with a comprehensive knowledge of the digital tools used by the firm.

Not only does she respond immediately to requests for assistance, but when she does, she is cheerful about it and maintains an attitude of “I can solve this.” Her nominator considers her to be a delight to work with, a delight to be around and “the most helpful staff person I have ever worked with!”

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

The legal field was just a happy accident. I started in office services and moved to IT after a few years. The next thing I knew, I had been here 22 years.

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is working with the other fabulous employees at Seigfreid Bingham.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

The best career advice I have ever received is to show up with a smile and give 100 percent while you’re there.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

People are usually surprised to find out that I am a NASCAR fan.

Anything else that people should know about you?

I have a wonderful 14-year-old daughter, Molly.

— Nicholas Phillips