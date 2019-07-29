Unsung Legal Heroes 2019: Legal Marketing

Marketing Director, Brown & James

As Brown & James’ director of marketing, Tracy Tabb spends countless hours encouraging the firm’s attorneys to market themselves, and in doing so, she tailors her approach to each lawyer’s personality.

Tabb oversees all of the firm’s marketing efforts. Those include everything from firm seminars and webinars to public relations and website design.

She also happens to be a generous and caring person; that’s why she has been on the planning committee of the Justice for All Ball to benefit Legal Services of Eastern Missouri for several years, and this year, she served as chair of the auction.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

I have a background in journalism and political science, and the legal field seemed to be the perfect meshing of the two. Plus, I love rules and writing, so the job was ideal.

What is the best part of your job?

My job is a little bit of everything — content creator, promoter, researcher, event planner, coach, organizer, counselor. Someone even recently called me “the fixer.” It’s definitely never boring. It keeps me on my toes, and it provides a lot of challenges (and entertainment).

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t be afraid to fail. Or rather, feel the fear but do it anyway. You’ll never get anywhere new or reach your potential if you stick to what you know. I often have to talk myself out of my comfort zone and just make the leap. There’s a special sense of accomplishment in succeeding not only in the eyes of others but also in your own.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

In my previous life as a mommy blogger, I wrote about all of my fears. My biggest fear is beach holes. People dig holes in the sand that can collapse. Beach holes kill more people every year than sharks do.

Anything else that people should know about you?

Despite the dangers, my favorite place in the world is at the beach with my family. I live for it every year.

– Nicholas Phillips