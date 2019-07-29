Unsung Legal Heroes 2019: Legal Secretary

Legal Administrative Assistant, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

During the 19 years that Theresa Cavalier has worked at Greensfelder, she has gained a reputation for coming in early and staying late to assist her attorneys. She helps to manage one of the firm’s major clients and is an integral part of that team.

As the legal industry evolves, Cavalier evolves along with it, showing a willingness to learn new skills. She’s also a thoughtful communicator — so thoughtful that the firm’s human resources department has come to rely on her for feedback on new ideas and changes.

What led you to choose a career in the legal field?

I started my secretarial career at a bank. When I was working on my associate degree at a junior college, I took some classes in the legal field and found that this interested me. After I got my first job as a legal secretary, I knew this was my new career. I have worked at small law offices and large firms, and I have enjoyed the variety of the work at both.

What is the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is my assignment: I work for five of the best attorneys at Greensfelder.

Best career advice you’ve ever received?

If you don’t enjoy what you are doing at least most of the time, it might be time to move on.

Something that would surprise people about you?

I’m pretty much an open book, so people who know me know everything about me. The only thing that I could tell them that might come as a surprise is that I will be married 40 years in August.

Anything else people should know about you?

I enjoy being outdoors, and since we have no children, our cat is a member of the family and gets treated as such.

– Nicholas Phillips