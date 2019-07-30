Unsung Legal Heroes 2019: Office Manager

Office Manager, Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas & Hanschen

Darlene Ferrell can tell you not only the day she began working as an office manager for Blanton, Nickell, Collins, Douglas & Hanschen, but also the time: Aug. 11, 1970 at 10:45 a.m.

After working at the firm for nearly five decades with no leaves or position changes, Ferrell keeps “the trains running on time” at the firm. She does everything from logging receipts and expenditures to paying all of the firm’s bills, keeping track of employee hours and handling all of the firm’s insurance and tax issues.

“The office supply stores hate negotiating with her because she always gets great deals,” one of her nominators wrote. Another noted that Ferrell simply could not be replaced.

What is the best part of your job?

I really like all of the parts of my job, and it would be very hard to say what is the best part — but probably the handling of the money and the financial part of the business.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

I have always received the best career advice from my husband, Paul C. Ferrell, who was a medical corpsman in the U.S. Navy. [Through] the years, he has advised me to “always do your duty” and “always do your job.”

What is your favorite thing to do away from work?

Work with my husband in his shop, mow and make little trips with my husband to look, shop and eat.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

The fact that I have worked at the Blanton Law Firm for 49 years as of Aug. 11, 2019 — and that those have been 49 years straight, with no maternity leaves and never having changed jobs.

Anything else you want people to know?

“Always do your duty” and “Always do your job.”

– Dana Rieck