Unsung Legal Heroes 2019: Paralegal

Managing Paralegal, Langdon & Emison

As managing paralegal, Rachel Ahmann oversees a team of more than 15 people in Langdon & Emison’s tort division, which has processed 1,531 claims against General Motors for ignition switch defects, since Oct. 1, 2017.

In addition, Ahmann has presented at Attorneys Information Exchange Group paralegal seminars, the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys’ paralegal seminar, CLEs and MDLs.

“Rachel’s contributions to the paralegal profession have a profound impact on our paralegal team and law firm,” her nominator wrote.

What is the best part of your job?

In my role managing others at the firm, I love seeing people grow into the roles that we’ve trained them for. It’s very rewarding to watch employees develop as people and as leaders, and there’s nothing better than watching them solve a complex problem using the skills I’ve helped them develop. As a paralegal, I’d have to say the phone call to the client with news of our success is the part I love the most. It’s great being able to work on behalf of real people and share the emotional bond that naturally occurs as you work on their case.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

Train and develop people to do your job better than you can do it yourself. Surrounding yourself with high performers not only elevates the entire organization, but requires you to keep growing and always be at the top of your game.

What is your favorite thing to do when you’re outside of work?

We are a farm family, and I also help volunteer with several nonprofit organizations in Lafayette County. When I’m not busy with those things, I enjoy spending time with my family.

What is something that would surprise people about you?

I was a seven-time champion in piano performance at the Missouri State Fair.

– Dana Rieck