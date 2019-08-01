Quantcast
Joshua Decker joins Spencer Fane

By: Staff Report August 1, 2019

Joshua A. Decker has joined Spencer Fane’s estate planning group as of-counsel in the firm’s Overland Park, Kansas and Kansas City office. In Decker’s practice, he advises individuals and families on various aspects of estate planning and trust and estate administration. Decker earned his law degree from Washburn University School of Law.

