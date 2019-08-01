Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Protesters yelling ‘fire Pantaleo’ disrupt Democratic debate

Protesters yelling ‘fire Pantaleo’ disrupt Democratic debate

By: Associated Press August 1, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was targeted with hecklers shouting "Fire Pantaleo" at the second night of the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit. The disruption forced New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker to pause his opening statement Wednesday night. Video shows several people being escorted out of the city's historic Fox Theatre as they continued ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo