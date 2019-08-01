Quantcast
State to boost oversight of psychotropic drug prescriptions to foster children

State to boost oversight of psychotropic drug prescriptions to foster children

By: Nicholas Phillips August 1, 2019

State officials have agreed in a federal court settlement to build a system that guards against over-prescription of psychotropic drugs to the 13,000 children in Missouri foster care. The settlement, which on July 15 gained preliminary approval from U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey, stems from a class-action suit filed in 2017 by several foster children ...

