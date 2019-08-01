Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Steak ’n Shake, managers settle for $8.4M

Steak ’n Shake, managers settle for $8.4M

By: Nicholas Phillips August 1, 2019

More than 700 current and former Steak ’n Shake managers alleging unpaid overtime in two class-action lawsuits have reached a global settlement with the restaurant chain for $8.35 million, including $2.78 million in attorneys’ fees. The agreement awaits approval from U.S. District Judge John A. Ross. One of the suits, which had been brought by 286 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo