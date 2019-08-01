Quantcast
Home / Top News / Featured / Supreme Court says group wasn’t ‘aggrieved’ by Water Commission change

Supreme Court says group wasn’t ‘aggrieved’ by Water Commission change

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 1, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled July 16 that an environmental group lacks standing to challenge a recent state law that changed the composition of the state water board. In a footnote, however, the court suggested an alternative approach that might allow future challenges to proceed. The Missouri Coalition for the Environment filed its lawsuit after the passage ...

