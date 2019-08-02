Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments

Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments

By: Associated Press August 2, 2019

Atlanta will soon add some vivid lessons about the South's racist history on markers placed next to four historic monuments amid the ongoing national debate over Confederate statues. In Atlanta's Piedmont Park, the 1911 Peace Monument commemorating post-Civil War reconciliation will get context noting that its inscription promotes a narrative centered on white veterans, while ignoring ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo