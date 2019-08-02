Quantcast
Jenifer Svancara joins Sanders Warren Russell & Scheer

Jenifer Svancara joins Sanders Warren Russell & Scheer

By: Staff Report August 2, 2019

Jenifer W. Svancara has joined Sanders Warren Russell & Scheer in Overland Park as a partner. Svancara will focus her practice primarily in commercial litigation, insurance defense, construction litigation, personal injury and employment law. She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law in 2002.

