Lashly & Baer forms new health care advisory practice

Lashly & Baer forms new health care advisory practice

By: Jessica Shumaker August 2, 2019

A St. Louis law firm with an emphasis on health care law is expanding its ability to guide clients through government investigations, licensing issues and payment disputes with insurers. Earlier this month, Lashly & Baer announced the formation of its new health care advisory team. Stuart Vogelsmeier, executive vice president of the firm and chair of ...

