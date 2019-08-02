Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US trade deficit falls 0.3 percent in June

US trade deficit falls 0.3 percent in June

By: Associated Press August 2, 2019

The U.S. trade deficit shrunk slightly in June, as did the politically sensitive trade deficit with China, the principal target of President Donald Trump's tariffs. The gap between the goods and services the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad fell 0.3 percent to $55.2 billion in June from May, the Commerce Department said. Exports declined ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo